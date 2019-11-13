The Initial Impeachment Preceedings Have Come To A Close

The initial impeachment hearings have concluded on Capitol Hill this afternoon. Representative Adam B. Schiff (chairman of the House Intelligence Committee) presided over preceedings, & George P. Kent & William B. Taylor were sworn in & testified. They both spoke on the situation involving “The Trumpster” & the Ukraine, & some interesting points were brought up. According to the New York Times one of the most important points was the fact that a top Ukrainian diplomat let it be known he was told “The Trumpster” was more concerned about investigating Joe Biden’s son than the Ukraine. Man…..we’ll see how this thing plays out.

Also On 105.3 RnB: