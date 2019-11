‘Days of Our Lives, the longtime NBC soap opera, has let all the actors out of their contracts. NBC is saying that the show will go on an “indefinite hiatus” and the network will decide if it should return in 2020.

#DOOL which is currently in its 55th season, is one of the longest-running scripted television programs in the world, airing nearly every weekday since Nov. 8, 1965.

