NFL Arranges Kaepernick Workout

The NFL sent a memo Tuesday inviting all 32 teams to Atlanta on Saturday for a private workout and possible interviews with free agent Colin Kaepernick. This could bring to an end a lengthy holdout by NFL fans supporting the former San Francisco 49ers Quarterback.

Why We Need To Know:

Maybe Jay-Z really is working to bring Kaep back to the pros. Maybe there was a real conversation, or the start of one, between the two men at Tyler Perry’s Movie Studios Grand Opening last month. Maybe, my Sundays won’t be so empty for much longer. Maybe, I’ll have a new team with Kaep as the QB….cuz my hometown team can’t still be considered a member of a professional football league…

