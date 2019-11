The Grammy-Award winning rapper Chamillionaire is “Riding Clean” as an entrepreneur & is using his capital to help the community (as a lot of the texas rhymers do). According to the Jasmin Brand his latest business venture is investing $100,000 into Republic (a company that invests into start up companies), & specifically into businesses started by women or minorities. That’s what’s up Cham, do your thing brotha!

Also On 105.3 RnB: