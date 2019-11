Chadwick Boseman is back on the big screen & it’s not as a crime fighting super hero, it’s as a gritty NYPD cop searching for cop killers. The film is called “21 Bridges” & also stars Stephan James, Taylor Kitsch, Sienna Miller, & one of my favorite actors Keith David. The trailer looks pretty good & the release date November 22nd, 2019…..right around the holidays. I’ma have to check this one out!

