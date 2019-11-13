CLOSE
MJ’s Moonwalk Socks Are Up For Auction!

Hey, how would you like to do the Moonwalk in the King of Pop’s original socks?

Well, it could happen!  If you happen to have a lot of extra cash laying around to start bidding on them in an upcoming auction, where the opening bid starts at $100,000!

These crystal covered socks were worn by Michael Jackson when he performed his iconic moonwalk for the first time at the legendary “Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever” TV special in 1983.

The Gotta Have Rock and Roll Auction also have other Jackson pieces for sale, including a “Victory Tour” suit and Chicago Bulls jersey co-signed by Michael Jordan — expected to reach up to $20,000 USD apiece.

The auction will open on November 13th at 9am EST.

