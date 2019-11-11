Top Of The Morning: All Livers Are Not Created Equal

Tom had a great weekend in Tuskegee celebrating homecoming! While in town he couldn’t help but notice that they’ve got a new restaurant, and it’s a Popeyes! Tom says this Popeyes has a long line, but not for the chicken sandwich…they’re waiting for the chicken livers! Apparently that’s a thing in the country. But, don’t get it twisted Tom isn’t a chicken liver man, he’s a cow liver man. The two are not the same.

Jamai Harris Posted 11 hours ago

