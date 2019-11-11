Guy finds it extremely odd when people ask a question and then get upset about the answer. For example, one of his buddies at the cigar bar asked if Guy thought he drank too much, Guy said “hell yeah.” And his buddy got upset. But, Guy says it’s the truth! The man lost his wife because he refused to go to AA, and people hide their good liquor when he comes around. If you don’t want an honest question, Guy says just don’t ask.

If Guy Were You: Don’t Ask Questions That You Don’t Want Answered was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 11 hours ago

