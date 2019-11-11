Today is Veterans day, and it’s a day to honor the men and women who have served our country. Captain Monika Stoker is still active duty and 7 years ago made history, when she became the first Black woman to take command of a US Navy Missile destroyer. She tells the TJMS that she became interested in service because she wanted to follow in her fathers footsteps. She had the opportunity to attend the Naval academy and never looked back.

She has achieved great things in her career and isn’t slowing down. She’s a mother to two girls, and says deploying is harder with a family. She’s gone on “top secret missions,” but still is a very active mother. She knows her girls are proud of her, but doesn’t think either of them are interested in going into the service.

This Veterans Day she’s going to have a spa day with her good friend and reflect on all of the things she has done and will do in her career.

Veterans Day Little Known Black History Fact: Captain Monika Stoker was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 11 hours ago

