Week 10 was interesting….the underdog came out on top in a lot of games. The Falcons have looked terrible all season but yesterday they beat the Saints like it was easy. The Vikings slapped the Cowboys around like it was nothing and the Jets beat the Giants! Teams were beating folks down yesterday!

NFL Wrap Up Week 10: The Week Of The Underdog was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 11 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: