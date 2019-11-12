The Seahawks Face The 49ers On “Monday Night Football!”

This should be a really good game! The Seattle Seahawks (7-2) travel to Levi’s Stadium to take on the undefeated San Francisco 49ers (8-0)! It seems like everybody wants to see the Niners lose for some reason (I guess because they’re the only undefeated team left in the league). The problem is that the ‘Gold Boys’ are just clicking on all cylinders, & it’s gonna take Russell & the ‘Hawks’ to be at they’re very BEST to beat them….especially at home. Well good luck to both teams & we’ll see what happens, & I don’t mean to be biased but….go NINERS!!!

