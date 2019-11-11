Various Angles Of Tyler, The Creator Dancing To Drake Prove He’s A True Fan

Drake did not have the best start to the week after he got booed on stage at the Camp Flog Gnaw music festival in L.A.

The music festival, which was started by Tyler, The Creator, featured such artists like Solange, Brockhampton, DaBaby and YG. It was revealed that a surprise guest would take the stage towards the end of the festival and many fans believed it would be Frank Ocean. However, they were in for a surprise when they got everyone other than Mr. Ocean.

According to witnesses talking to Complex, the surprises began at 10 p.m. on Sunday starting with A$AP Rocky coming out to perform two songs. Then, Lil Uzi Vert followed with two of his own songs. “Everyone was into it, but people were definitely talking about getting Frank out there,” one fan, Alejandro Cruz, said.

Finally, Drake came out and according to witnesses, people were excited at first. But this is when they thought he was only going to do two songs like the rest of the guests. “People were hyped when he first came out, and shocked, too,” Cruz said. “Because no one was really expecting Drake to be there.”

However, when Drake kept playing one more song after one more song, people started getting impatient. “I would say the reaction got worse the longer he stayed on,” said one attendee named Breeana Gonzalez. This is win the boos heightened because again, some people thought there was still time for Frank Ocean to make an appearance.

Despite the disappointment, some people were still hype for Drake. According to a tweet from Tyler the Creator, “MOSTLY EVERYONE WAS HAVING A GREAT TIME, THOSE SH**S IN THE FRONT AREA WERE THE ONES BEING MAD RUDE, WHICH, I CAN SEE WHY, BUT, NAH, FU** THAT, YALL REPRESENTED ME AND FLOG TO MY GUEST AND MADE US LOOK SOOO ENTITLED AND TRASH.”

Tyler seemed to still have a good time, however.

Looking over my vids and tyler was so happy. Drake didn’t deserve to go out the way he did. pic.twitter.com/KdRuipl4er — Juicy Jay (@Jayzuesss) November 11, 2019

Like a REALLY good time.

Drake last night Tyler dancing to feel no ways #campfloggnaw pic.twitter.com/bn1B1iZiL9 — Bulls (@IBullsl) November 11, 2019

He’s a stan.

Guess the Drake haters will just have to deal.

