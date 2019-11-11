“Midway” wins at the Box Office this Weekend!

The Box Office Battle was won this weekend by Lionsgate’s The World War II movie “Midway” office with an estimated $17.5 million, featuring Luke Evans.

“The Shining” sequel, “Doctor Sleep,” came in second place. The movie was projected to bring in around $25 million, but it turned out no one wanted to sit through an extra-long horror movie week after Halloween.

Midway $17,500,000 Doctor Sleep $14,100,000 Playing With Fire $12,800,000 Last Christmas $11,600,000 Terminator: Dark Fate $10,800,000 Joker $9,200,000 Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil $8,002,000 Harriet $7,230,000 Zombieland: Double Tap $4,315,000 The Addams Family $4,200,000

-@ChirlGirl

