“Midway” wins at the Box Office this Weekend!

The Box Office Battle was won this weekend by Lionsgate’s The World War II movie “Midway” office with an estimated $17.5 million, featuring Luke Evans.
“The Shining” sequel, “Doctor Sleep,” came in second place. The movie was projected to bring in around $25 million, but it turned out no one wanted to sit through an extra-long horror movie week after Halloween.
- Midway $17,500,000
- Doctor Sleep $14,100,000
- Playing With Fire $12,800,000
- Last Christmas $11,600,000
- Terminator: Dark Fate $10,800,000
- Joker $9,200,000
- Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil $8,002,000
- Harriet $7,230,000
- Zombieland: Double Tap $4,315,000
- The Addams Family $4,200,000
-@ChirlGirl
Also On 105.3 RnB: