“Midway” wins at the Box Office this Weekend!

The Box Office Battle was won this weekend by Lionsgate’s The World War II movie “Midway” office with an estimated $17.5 million, featuring Luke Evans.

“The Shining” sequel, “Doctor Sleep,” came in second place. The movie was projected to bring in around $25 million, but it turned out no one wanted to sit through an extra-long horror movie week after Halloween.

  1. Midway  $17,500,000
  2. Doctor Sleep $14,100,000
  3. Playing With Fire  $12,800,000
  4. Last Christmas  $11,600,000
  5. Terminator: Dark Fate  $10,800,000
  6. Joker $9,200,000
  7. Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil $8,002,000
  8. Harriet $7,230,000
  9. Zombieland: Double Tap  $4,315,000
  10. The Addams Family $4,200,000

-@ChirlGirl

