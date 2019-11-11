CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Kevin Hart Makes First Major Appearance At People’s Choice Awards

Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Central Intelligence' - Arrivals

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart says he appreciates life more after being seriously injured in a car crash in September. Hart made his first major public appearance at Sunday’s People’s Choice Awards, where he won for the Comedy Act of 2019.

Hart thanked God and noted that he has more appreciation for the things that matter in life like his family. He also thanked his fans for their support. Hart was a passenger in own sports car when it crashed off the road near Los Angeles in September. Hart had to have major back surgery and was hospitalized for over a week.

(Source-CNN)

Kevin Hart Makes First Major Appearance At People’s Choice Awards  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
Racist Content From Disney’s Past Will Be Withheld…
 4 days ago
11.07.19
From Tracee Ellis Ross To Vince Staples &…
 4 days ago
11.07.19
Trump’s Handsy Hug With A Washington Nationals Player…
 7 days ago
11.04.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close