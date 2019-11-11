CLOSE
Fantasia Took Cleveland To Church #Sketchbooktour [VIDEO]

Fantasia was recently a guest on The Sam Sylk Show to talk about the Sketchbook Tour and it was in this interview that Fantasia dropped the news that this would possibly be her last tour. Fantasia told Sam Sylk that as blessed as she has been there is a calling for other things. And this weekend at the Playhouse Fantasia may have given us a sneak peek at the vision.

Folks might have got to The Keybank Theater at Playhouse Square to see Fantasia for the last time, to get up to dance and sing ‘When I See’, not knowing that transformation would be shown in Fantasia, when she had the crowd on their feet waving and shouting in praise. That’s right, Ms. Fantasia gave Cleveland all her hits then she took them to church.

Fantasia Took Cleveland To Church #Sketchbooktour [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

