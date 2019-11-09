Happy Birthday Scarface!

Gotta send a big Happy Birthday shout to one of the dopest lyricists to do it…..Brad Jordan aka Scarface! I always give this brotha credit for stamping the south with real lyricism in hip hop, at a time when we didn’t have it. It was either coming from the North or the West Coast, but his performance on the Geto Boys classic “My Mind Playing Tricks On Me” put us on the map! After that he cemented himself as one of the best in the game & has many accolades & other artist that would back that up. Enjoy your day Face!

