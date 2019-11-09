Alabama Takes On LSU In The Biggest College Game This Year!

Today the #2 ranked LSU Tigers (8-0) travel to Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa to take on the #3 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-0)! This is by far the biggest College Football game so far simply for the playoff implications. Earlier this week they released the College Football Playoff polls which had Ohio State at #1, these respective teams where they are now, but had Clemson (the defending Champions) at #5?!? Crazy!! The good part about that is after this game one of those teams will no longer be in the top four teams, which is why this matchup is so important. Good luck to both teams & we’ll see what happens!

