Shouts to Nike for dropping their new “Nike N7 2019 Collection!” According to the Nike website the line was designed by Tracie Jackson (a graphic designer for the shoe giant) who is passing along her Grandmother’s legacy with special pendleton patterns in the footwear. These patterns showcase Jacksons Navajo history & by the looks of things, this line is going to be DOPE! Nike has done it again!! Hahahaha!!!

