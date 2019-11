Damon has recently realized that he may be “too broke to die.” He attended John Witherspoon’s “celebration of life,” and it was so “elaborate,” and beautiful. That’s what made him realize that he doesn’t have enough money to have a home going ceremony half as nice as that. So, he’s going to keep working and getting his coins so he can have the funeral he wants.

That’s What I Think: ‘I’m Too Broke To Die’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 9 hours ago

