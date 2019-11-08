‘Hungry To Learn’ is being called the fist documentary that Soledad O’Brien produced. But, she says she has produced all of the documentaries, this means it’s the first one she’s not in.

‘Hungry To Learn’ takes a “deep dive into college students that are on campuses and are hungry,” O’Brien explains. People may believe that hunger is a small issue, but O’Brien found that nearly half of the students were “hungry. not just ‘oh I skipped a meal.’”

The documentary team camped out with four students to see what their lives are like, and it was hard. “Their college experienced is very different” from what “we sell,” she explains. One of the girls in the doc says “college is for people with money,” people who don’t have money can go but will be “tortured every day.” And O’Brien says she’s not wrong.

The documentary will premiere at DOC NYC on Nov. 9.

Soledad O’Brien’s ‘Hungry To Learn’ Shows What It’s Like To Be Hungry In College was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 9 hours ago

