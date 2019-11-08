“Oops!”

Rapper Nicki Minaj is catching heat for saying she prefers what white people post about her as opposed to what black people post. The “MEGATRON” rapper took to her Twitter account Tuesday to say that she preferred coverage from perceived White media outlets to the coverage she received from perceived black media outlets. It didn’t take long for fans to react to the now-deleted tweet, with some citing that mainstream publications that cater to Minaj’s white audience tend to post both good and bad things about her. The news stems seemingly from her ongoing feud with Wendy Williams, after Williams attacked Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty for his criminal past. Minaj has yet to comment on the controversy.

see the rest of the story here—-https://www.complex.com/music/2019/11/nicki-minaj-sparks-controversy-prefers-white-over-black-media-coverage-deleted-tweet

Nicki Minaj Prefers White People Posts About Her Over Black People was originally published on wtlcfm.com

JC Posted 5 hours ago

