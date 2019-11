Sybil knows everything, literally everything! Since this season of The Masked Singer started she has maintained that Sherri was the penguin. Sherri denied it several times but Sybil wouldn’t let it go and last night she was proved right! Sherri did a great job at keeping it a secret and Sybil’s detective skills were great!

Top Of The Morning: Sherri Was The Penguin! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 9 hours ago

