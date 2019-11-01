The Queen City will be host to the big HBCU CULTURE HOMECOMING events beginning Friday, November 8th – Nov. 10th. Big names in gospel music, including Le’Andria Johnson, Tiffany Andrews and Lejuene Thompson will kick off the weekend of events with a concert at the Park Church. Capping the weekend is the Battle of the Bands with regional colleges participating in a huge bragging rights contest at the Bojangles Coliseum. Also participating is the US Marine Corp, US Secret Service and local high school bands in the big Fan Fest. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with the HBCU CULTURE HOMECOMING organizers, Frank and LaKeisha Johnson, Founders of the events, branding and marketing firm, Kingdom Plug.
Charlotte Gears Up for the Big HBCU Culture Homecoming Event was originally published on praisecharlotte.com