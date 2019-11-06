‘Little Mermaid Live’ Roasted On Twitter And It’s Hilarious!

Oh man! I didn’t watch the ‘Little Mermaid Live’ on Tuesday night but it looks like there were some viewers that didn’t think it was very good. John Stamos, Shaggy, Queen Latifah and more were all in the show! I Think Shaggy got the worst of it. They started tweeting about it and it’s hilarious!! The tweeting got so bad that the ABC Exec jump in to defend the show! According to Yahoo.com, he said “For those wondering, Shaggy wore crab claws in early rehearsals and it looked ridiculous.“ HAHA!!
This one is spot on!
This one talking about Shaggy looking MJ in Thriller is spot on!
What the hell happened to Flownder? HAHA!! I’m dying!
