Roland Martin: Big Wins Yesterday, But We’re Not Finished Yet

The 2020 election is creeping up on us and for some it caused them to completely forget about the 2019 elections. Well, election day was yesterday and Democrats won across the country. Roland Martin talks to Tom Perez, Chair of the Democratic National Committee  about what this means. Perez says yesterday was proof that we can make the change we want to see. North Carolina, Kentucky and Virginia all made history. It was proof that the democrats are a “50 state party,” again. While Perez says that’s all great news, we need to stay focused and keep working to get Trump out of office on November 3, 2020.

Roland Martin: Big Wins Yesterday, But We’re Not Finished Yet  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

