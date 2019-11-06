Mayor Vi Lyles Wins Mayoral Race 2nd Time in Charlotte!

The Queen City is being led by a Queen, again!

Tuesday night, Democrat Vi Lyles claimed victory in her re-election as Charlotte’s mayor .

Lyles was won big victory over Republican candidate David Michael Rice.

Lyles is the first mayor to win a second term in the QC since Anthony Foxx in 2011.

Vi Lyles said:

“What I am going to need from you today is to always to push me to do my very best,” Re-elected Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said. “I want you to also say to me when things are going well, but more importantly tell me when they are not, because without having a complete picture of what’s important in a community – how can we move forward. I am going to need each and every one of you to step up with me in this second term.”

Congratulation, Mayor Lyles!

-Chirl Girl