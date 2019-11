A mother knows her child! They know their child so well they can sense a lie. Kym Whitley has it easy, she can literally smell a lie because her son Joshua passes gas when he gets nervous. Sherri has it easy too because Jeffery speaks significantly slower when he’s telling a lie.

