The woman who Tom calls “the best percussionist in history,” has done it again! Sheila E. has a brand new hot single out with Snoop Dogg, called “No Line.” The story behind this song is actually pretty amazing. Sheila says they were supposed to do a song together years ago but never got around to it.

She decided to send “No Line” to him and the very next day Snoop sent her back his part. Needless to say, she loved it! She had already shot the video in Mexico but, they shot some scenes together at his studio.

She’s currently on tour in Belgium! Check for a tour date near you.

Sheila E. And Snoop Dogg Made A Hit was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 9 hours ago

