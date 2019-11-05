Beyonce Seeks “Normal People” For New Video

Beyonce is set to film a new video for Brown Skin Girl. The video for the hit song off The Lion King: The Gift will be filmed in various locations around London and reports are she has a specific request for who should be cast in it. The superstar and her team want “normal people.” And that means “black and brown people of different cultures, nationalities, ethnicities, genders, and ages.” They’re also going to be looking for blended families, single parent, same sex and adopted families.

(Source-BET)

JC Posted 12 hours ago

