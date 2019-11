A listener from Atlanta has a gripe with her friend’s mother. The mother apparently was pressuring her to have children because she wanted grand babies. And recently her friend had a child, but now her mother charges her when she babysits. The situation bothers this woman because she feels like it’s wrong. Should a grandma charge to watch her grand babies?

Guy’s Gripe: Grandma Charging To Babysit was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 11 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: