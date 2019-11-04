K. Michelle just put out a new album and hopes it’ll inspire women to get out of bad situations and put themselves first!

She feels like nobody sings about love anymore, everyone is calling women “B’s” and she’s become “disgusted” by it. A lot of women come up to her crying and she says the root of their pain is always a man! She’s sick of it. So, her new album is called “All Monsters Are Human” and her tour is called “Over Some Di*k.”

When it comes to men she says “they don’t make them like my granddaddy.” All of her music is her life, “I write life and not music,” she says.

Her tour begins November 11! Check for her in a city near you!

K. Michelle Says She Writes ‘Life And Not Music’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 12 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: