We just wrapped up week 9 of the NFL! How did your team do? The Texans and Jaguars met in London and the Texas killed the Jags! It was embarrassing. The Chiefs were victorious over the Vikings without Mahomes. And Miami finally got a win, the Dolphins beat the Jets 26-18! Chris paul felt the need to add that the cowboys, though they didn’t play yesterday, are terrible.

