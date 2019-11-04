CLOSE
Taron Egerton As The Next Wolverine?

'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' Press Conference

Source: Han Myung-Gu / Getty

I can see that I think! He’s got the jaw line for the beard and he’s done his fair share of action movies for sure! Yeah, I don’t hate this idea. However, according to yahoo.com , in a recent interview he said no the rumors aren’t true but did hint that he thinks there’s another character he’d better suited for. I wonder which one he’s talking about. Hmmmm… I could definitely see him as one of Marvels Super Heroes but which one?

