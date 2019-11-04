Solange Knowles Shuts Down Cheating Lies

Singer Solange Knowles has dismissed rumors suggesting her marriage to director Alan Ferguson ended due to her infidelity.

The Cranes in the Sky hitmaker confirmed the end of their five-year union on Friday, simply revealing the couple had decided to separate earlier this year.

While most followers were quick to shower Solange with love, others suggested another man had come between the two – and pointed to a social media photo of Beyonce’s little sister posing with her former co-manager, John Bogaard, speculating about the nature of their relationship.

However, the musician has since shut down the gossip and issued an apology to Bogaard, who is white, for some of the racially-charged insults he had been subjected to online.

Sharing the image in question on her Instagram Stories timeline, she wrote,

“Yo (thank you) @onvaction for bein the best co-manager for 5 years. Sorry the internetsss are so unkind n b lying. Go back to enjoying ya vacation (sic).”

Solange was previously also married to her high school sweetheart Daniel Smith, the father of her 15-year-old son, Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr. She was just 17 when they wed, and they divorced in 2007.

