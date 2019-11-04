CLOSE
Will Smith Explains Epic Photo Between 'Coming To America 2' And 'Bad Boy 3'

If you’ve been on social media over the last week, you’ve seen the now-iconic photo of Will Smith, Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence and Wesley Snipes. 

Many thought it was just one of those things that happen in Hollywood.

“Nothing to see here…” Smith captioned the pic, which was taken on the grounds of Tyler Perry’s studio in Atlanta.

Well, yes there was more to see. That’s because Smith, who’s filming “Bad Boys 3” at the studio came with a video on Friday that showed the behind-the-scenes magic behind that photo.

