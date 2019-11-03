Trap Karaoke is coming to Charlotte!

Trap Karaoke has been popping up all over the Hip-Hop community. WE all know how regular Karaoke works. Everybody singing and usually drinking and making great memories.

Trap Karaoke is all of that with some rachet and turnt up music thrown in!

The audience tries to get chosen by the host and then they are asked to take a shot of Hennessy and perform the song of their choice. Then the crowd gives them an Apollo style review with either cheers or jeers!

Embrace your inner hip hop star and check out for yourself at The Filmore on November 15th.

-@ChirlGirl

