If you love theater, be sure to check out the winner of the 2018 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical, ‘Once On This Island!” This musical is in the Caribbean and tells the story of an undaunted island girl who is trying to find her place and in world and finds love. Go see the show to see what she will risk for love!

It runs November 12th-17th, at the Belk Theater, at 130 N. Tryon Street in downtown Charlotte.

-@ChirlGirl

Also On 105.3 RnB: