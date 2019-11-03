The 2019 AMG Heritage Awards Are Coming to the QC!

Get ready the 2019 American Music Guild’s Heritage Awards are coming to Charlotte!

It’s this Saturday, Nov. 9th at 3:30pm, at Ovens Auditorium, 2700 E. Independence Blvd.

And Regina Belle and Montell Jordan have been tapped to host! They will present 25 awards in to artists in a variety of categories.

The Heritage Awards were created by the Artists Music Guild to provide a platform to allow all forms of arts and entertainment to be recognized by their peers.

It’s a fun night for everyone and several musical legends and other celebrities will be in the house to perform right here in the Queen City!

While Regina and Montell handle the hosting duties, the Heritage Awards show will feature artists such as David L. Cook, Gloria Gaynor, Skip Martin from Kool & The Gang, Russell Thompkins Jr and the New Stylistics, CeCe Peniston, Shayy Winn and Norman Greenbaum.

The Artists Music Guild will present twenty-five awards to artists in various categories. The awards will include all forms of artistic expression.

This is the show’s first time at Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte, so get your tickets, now!

(The show will be taped and shown on television later.)

Red Carpet at 1:30 pm

Pre-Show at 2:30 pm

Main Show at 3:30 pm