Happy Birthday Nelly!

Gotta give a big ‘St. Louis sized shout’ to the man named Nelly! The first time I heard “Country Grammar” (where he took a ‘nursery rhyme’ & flipped into a hook) I heard & saw the innovation…..& so did many others. The cat blew up! His debut album went Diamond (when an album sales 10 million copies) & he was a mega star. Awards, tours, two clothing lines (Apple Bottom & Vokal), & even purchased a minority share in my Charlotte Hornets? That’s what you call doin’ your thing. Enjoy your day Nelly!

