Now this one should be real good. This Sunday at 9pm on TV One it’s an all new episode of “Uncensored” featuring Niecy Nash! The star of “Claws” really goes in depth about her past & where she comes from. Just hearing the promotional clips from the show with her talking about her Mother being shot as well as her brother (in separate instances) is really moving. It all goes down this Sunday at 9pm on TV One…..REPRESENT!

Also On 105.3 RnB: