Maria Howell Is Singing in Charlotte Tonight!

Vocalist, actress and Gastonia native Maria Howell is the opening act for Charlotte’s newest jazz club.

Maria Howell

Maria Howell, who broke in to show business by appearing as the choir soloist in The Color Purple is coming home to appear at Charlotte’s newest jazz club, Middle C, located at 300 S. Brevard Street.

The petite powerhouse has a voice that is described as a vocal talent with “soulful, captivating talent that shines.!”

Maria Howell is also an actress and appeared in Hidden Figures , Saints & Sinners and Devious Maids.

Catch her show tonight!

Get more information here: get your tickets

-@ChirlGirl

