CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Amateur Night is Back at The Apollo!

Amateur night is back at the historic Apollo Theater!

HBO is giving aspiring singers a chance to do their thing at its Amateur Night Contest, in conjunction with an upcoming documentary about The Apollo.

Contestants entered on-line by tweeting videos of their act and were selected by judges.

The show will also feature footage of some of the greatest names in entertainment to hit the famous stage.

Viewers will get a chance to peep interviews from some of the biggest names in Hollywood! The line includes Angela Bassett, Common, Jamie Foxx, Doug E. Fresh, Savion Glover, Patti LaBelle, Paul McCartney, Smokey Robinson, and Pharrell Williams.

The Apollo will premiere on Wednesday, November 6 at 9 p.m. ET.

-@ChirlGirl

amateur night , Chirl Girl , Chirlgirl , the apollo

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Offset Preps New Car Series…
 3 days ago
10.30.19
Hype Williams Is Uploading His Archives To Instagram…
 4 days ago
10.29.19
Where Are They Now? Disney Channel Halloween Movie…
 5 days ago
10.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close