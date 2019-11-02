Amateur Night is Back at The Apollo!

Amateur night is back at the historic Apollo Theater!

HBO is giving aspiring singers a chance to do their thing at its Amateur Night Contest, in conjunction with an upcoming documentary about The Apollo.

Contestants entered on-line by tweeting videos of their act and were selected by judges.

The show will also feature footage of some of the greatest names in entertainment to hit the famous stage.

Viewers will get a chance to peep interviews from some of the biggest names in Hollywood! The line includes Angela Bassett, Common, Jamie Foxx, Doug E. Fresh, Savion Glover, Patti LaBelle, Paul McCartney, Smokey Robinson, and Pharrell Williams.

The Apollo will premiere on Wednesday, November 6 at 9 p.m. ET.

-@ChirlGirl

