India Arie’s latest song, “Steady Love” has hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Adult R&B Songs chart. It is India’s first time topping this chart.

The four-time Grammy Award winner’s new album, Worthy, dropped in February and is her first full-length album in five years.

Her song, produce by Aaron Lindsey, knocked Khalid’s hit single “Talk” after a 12-week stay as the chart leader.

-@ChirlGirl

