Check Out Free Wednesdays at The Gantt!

Bring the entire family out to the The Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts+Culture , at 551 South Tryon Street at Levine Center for the Arts, for a free Community Opening for new exhibits, along with hands on activities.

The Gantt Center has a number of free and low-cost events coming up for the community, including free admission every Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., through June 30th, 2020. Take advantage of their Walk Up Wednesdays , which include activities, tours, scavenger hunts, film screenings and more.

Check out their new exhibitions … and justice for all and Painting Is Its Own Country.

-@ChirlGirl

Also On 105.3 RnB: