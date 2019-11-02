CLOSE
Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Check Out Free Wednesdays at The Gantt!

Bring the entire family out to the The Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts+Culture, at 551 South Tryon Street at Levine Center for the Arts, for a free Community Opening for new exhibits, along with hands on activities.
The Gantt Center has a number of free and low-cost events coming up for the community, including free admission every Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., through June 30th, 2020.  Take advantage of their Walk Up Wednesdays, which include activities, tours, scavenger hunts, film screenings and more.

Check out their new exhibitions … and justice for all and Painting Is Its Own Country.

-@ChirlGirl

Chirl Girl , Chirlgirl , Free , harvey b. gantt center , museum

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Offset Preps New Car Series…
 3 days ago
10.30.19
Hype Williams Is Uploading His Archives To Instagram…
 4 days ago
10.29.19
Where Are They Now? Disney Channel Halloween Movie…
 5 days ago
10.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close