Yesterday Chicago teachers finally came to an agreement to end their strike and get back to work. Damon thinks that’s great news and he’s glad that the teachers are back to work and kids are back to school. But he just has to mention that teachers nowadays are super fine! He never had a teacher as fine as these. His son had a teacher so fine he visited the school every chance he got.

That’s What I Think: Teachers Are Important…And Fine was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 7 hours ago

