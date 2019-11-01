November is National Veganism month. While veganism is becoming more and more popular, one place people may not realize veganism is infiltrating is the bedroom. Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Ashley Byrne, the associate director of PETA, who says that more and more vegans are looking for vegan ways to have “safe and kinky fun.”

The Industry of vegan items for “bedroom fun” is “booming” just like the demand for other vegan items. A lot of people may not know that a lot of condom brands use “casein” which is a dairy protein. But there are vegan condom brands that don’t test on animals or use the casein.

There are even vegan lubricants, whips, and toys. Stores like Love Honey and VeganToys.com are catering to people that want to have vegan fun in the bedroom.

Inside Her Story: Bringing Veganism Into The Bedroom was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 7 hours ago

