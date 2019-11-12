Donate Blood for OneBlood’s Puppies for Patients Program

This is one of my favorite ways to do community service!

Today OneBlood will kick off the 15th Annual Puppies for Patients program. The region’s blood supplier, formerly known as Community Blood Center of the Carolinas, will continue to bring joy to patients in local hospitals this holiday season with the help of community blood donors.

The community is encouraged to give the gift that costs nothing but is priceless to patients in need: lifesaving blood. Donate blood or platelets at a OneBlood donation center or mobile blood drive in November or December and get the opportunity to send a message to a child in need. These messages will then be attached to adorable stuffed puppies that will be given to children in local hospitals and care centers over the holiday season.

Since the program’s inception in 2005, Oneblood’s Puppies for Patients program has provided comfort and joy to thousands of patients and their families facing trying times.

OneBlood is the nonprofit blood center and the primary blood supplier to the region’s hospitals, including Atrium Health, Cone Health and FirstHealth of the Carolinas. OneBlood relies on local organizations to host blood drives and volunteers to donate blood to maintain an adequate blood supply for patients in need.

Generally, healthy people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood. To learn more about the importance of blood donation and how donors can target the power of their blood type, visit oneblood.org or call 1.888.9DONATE (1.888.936.6283).

