Mr. John Witherspoon was a true legend, everyone has great things to say about him including his good friend George Wallace. Though everyone will miss him dearly, Wallace says “it’s a happy day for us,” because everyone is recalling their favorite memories. ”

Back in 1977 when Wallace first moved out to L.A John Witherspoon was the first person to bring him on the stage at the comedy club. That’s just the type of person he was, Wallace says all of the new comedians knew that all they “needed to know was just go to Spoon,” no matter what.

Witherspoon was a joy to be around. Wallace says “he was happy being happy,” and “nobody had any problems” with him.

Witherspoon passed away at the age of 77.

George Wallace Remembers His Friend John Witherspoon was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 8 hours ago

