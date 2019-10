Huggy just can’t contain his excitement, the Washington Nationals are World Series champions! He slept in his Nationals hat and can’t stop smiling. What’s almost better than the win is the fact that they beat Roland Martin’s Houston Astro’s. If anyone sees Roland, tell him that Huggy has a few words for him!

Huggy Lowdown: The Nationals Won The World Series! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 8 hours ago

