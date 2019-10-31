WATCH: Kim Kardashian Transforms Into Elle Woods

CLOSE
Well, I guess we can all give up on Halloween now, Kim Kardashian just won!  Kim dressed up as Elle Woods from Legally Blonde, and she REALLY knocks it out of the park!  I mean, wow!  And if the photos weren’t proof enough she won Halloween…she went as far as recreating Elle Woods’ Harvard Video Essay.  I mean, come on!

 

Legally Blonde

NAILED IT!

No word yet if Reese Witherspoon has seen this, but I’m pretty sure she would approve!

